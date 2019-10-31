A Baton Rouge man’s arresting charges have been updated to first-degree murder after the victim of a drive-by shooting died earlier this month.
Charles Hunt IV, 27, was originally booked in February 2019 on attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting of Jonathan Price, 27, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
Price was severely injured in a shooting on July 12, 2017. Police said he was standing in front of his home around 9:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of Flora Lane when someone in a passing car fired shots at him.
McKneely said Price died on Oct. 8, 2019 from medical complications related to his shooting injury.
Hunt is currently detained in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.