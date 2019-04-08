Authorities on Monday released the name of a man who was killed in a Zachary trailer fire last week, though investigators still haven't determined how the fire started.

East Baton Rouge coroner Dr. Beau Clark identified the victim as Marty King, 63.

The address listed for King — 8455 Zachary Deerford Road — matches the location of the fire.

But Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble has said his understanding is that no one was living in the trailer and the property owner was in the process of having it moved and selling the lot. He said the electricity to the trailer had already been disconnected before the fire occurred.

Ashley Rodrigue, a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal's Office, said Monday the cause still hasn't been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

She said King owned the trailer but couldn't confirm whether he was living there, or who owned the property itself.

The fire occurred Wednesday night. A passerby reported it around 8:15 p.m.