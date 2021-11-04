A man faces one count of attempted murder and several counts of battery after Baton Rouge police say he shot another man during an argument then attempted to kick out the windows of a patrol car and spit on officers as they tried to arrest him Wednesday.
According to an affidavit, police responded to an anonymous call of shots fired just before 10 p.m. at an apartment located at 11888 Longridge Ave.
When they arrived, they were met by Donovan Catherine, 30. Bleeding from several cuts on his arm and described by officers as "belligerent," bystanders told police that they heard arguing from Catherine's apartment just before a gunshot was fired, and first responders noted his front door was covered in blood.
Catherine was read his Miranda rights, but as officers tried to arrest him, he ran back into his apartment.
Police chased him and were able to handcuff him without incident, but while in the back of a police car, Catherine began kicking the car's back window. As officers attempted to put him in leg shackles, Catherine allegedly spit on an assisting officer.
During an investigation, the victim, who initially left the scene, told detectives he and Catherine had an argument and that Catherine fired a shot while the victim was sitting in his own car.
After allegedly shooting at the victim, police say Catherine returned to his apartment and got into a physical altercation with an unidentified party over the gun, during which another shot was fired into the kitchen floor.
After his arrest, Catherine was transported to Our Lady of the Lake North to receive treatment for his injuries, then was booked into East Baton Rouge parish prison.
He faces one count each of attempted first degree murder, aggravated damage to property, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery involving a juvenile, negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and battery of a police officer.