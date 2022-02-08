A state police trooper accused of strangling his girlfriend last week had his bond set at $350,000 after a tense hearing to determine if he was a danger to her.
Trooper Garrett Yetman, 28, appeared before Judge Steven Tureau in an Ascension Parish courtroom Tuesday afternoon, where his girlfriend and another state trooper gave testimony against him.
Yetman’s girlfriend told the court Yetman strangled her twice in her apartment after the two got into a heated argument over texts on his phone. Yetman then threatened that he would kill her, she said.
Trooper Paul Davis said the fight began while the couple was spending time at his girlfriend's apartment Friday evening. He described their two-year, on-again-off-again relationship as “chaotic” and “toxic.”
Following the initial fight, Yetman's girlfriend said she returned to her apartment in the same complex alone and carried all of Yetman's things outside. When he arrived shortly after, she opened the door and told him to leave, but he forced his way inside where he put her in a chokehold, she said.
She blacked out as his grip tightened, waking up in a disoriented panic. Yetman walked over to the door of her apartment and locked it, but bolted back to her side as he saw her about to text someone.
A short struggle ensued where Yetman tried to grab her phone and demanded she tell him the passcode, his girlfriend said. He didn't realize she hadn't sent the text telling a friend what had happened; she didn't have time.
Finally, she said she ran to her bedroom where he put her in a second chokehold and pressed her face into the bed, trying to smother her.
That's when she said Yetman threatened her life: "He said, 'I will kill you...I will shoot you with my gun,'" she said, her voice trembling.
After an hour-long recess, Tureau set Yetman’s bond at $350,000. He said he would have liked to see more evidence from the state to support their request of holding Yetman without bail.
As a condition of his bond, Yetman must stay away from the victim and her family, as well as Trooper Davis and his family. He must relinquish his firearms and undergo a psychiatric evaluation within 30 days.
If he makes bond, he will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and have a curfew from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Yetman was the president of his class at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in 2019, as well as the 2021 State Trooper of the Year in Ascension Parish.
He was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.