A fire at a vacant home on Old Hammond Highway late Sunday was ruled arson, according to Baton Rouge fire officials.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 10400 block of Old Hammond Highway around 9:45 p.m., Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said in a news release. Fire was coming from the roof of the home, and a second alarm was called at 10 p.m.
The fire was deemed under control at 11:05 p.m.
No one was injured in the blaze. The home received heavy smoke and fire damage, Miles said.
Baton Rouge police, EMS and Entergy also responded to the blaze.
Anyone with information in the fire is asked to contact BRFD investigators at 225-354-1419.