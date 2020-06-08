Two men showed up at a house on Hooper Road on Sunday evening and started arguing, at which point the homeowner went to his bedroom to retrieve his rifle and then shot one of them in the head, according to detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The victim, Taylor Dean, 33, was later found dead on the scene, officials said. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Hooper Road, which is in the northeast part of the parish near Central.
Both the homeowner, Richard Leray, and the victim's companion, Blaine Robertson, were later arrested after being interviewed by detectives. Leray, 49, is accused of shooting Dean while Robertson, 33, is accused of discussing with his codefendant what to do with the body before sheriff's deputies arrived on scene, according to their arrest reports.
Dean and Robertson started to argue shortly after arriving at Leray's house, "which was not unusual for them; however it did not escalate into a physical altercation," detectives wrote in the reports. Robertson told deputies that "as they began to settle their dispute, he heard a loud 'pop' and saw the victim grab his head area and fall to the floor."
But instead of calling for help, deputies said, Leray and Robertson "began to smoke narcotics and cigarettes … as the victim lay dead or dying on the floor."
Robertson told detectives he eventually realized Dean was in fact dead and started discussing with Leray "how to get rid of the body." He then suggested to Leray that he would go get more drugs, at which point he left and instead called 911.
During his interview with detectives, Leray said he went to get his rifle out of the bedroom when the two guests started arguing, and when he came back, Dean was on the ground, according to his arrest report. He also said he didn't see Robertson with a weapon.
Both were later booked into jail. Leray faces the following counts: second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robertson was booked on principal to second-degree murder.