A fire gutted a woodshop and part of a dorm early Wednesday at Louisiana State Penitentiary, prison officials said.
The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. in a workshop by Camp D Eagle 4 dorm, according to Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick. He said it took 40 minutes for the prison system's volunteer firefighters and West Feliciana Fire Department to douse the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other dorms and nearby cellblocks.
Officials credit fire-safety training for the quick, safe evacuation of 94 inmates from Eagle 4 and 194 from adjacent dorms.
Displaced inmates were relocated to a chapel at Camp D.
No injuries were reported by inmates or staff.
DPSC Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc expressed gratitude for the way employees handled the situation.
"These individuals train to respond 24/7 to all types of emergencies that might occur at the prison," he said in a prepared statement. "Because the prison is so far out in the country, If it were not for them this fire could have been much worse. I'd like to also thank the inmates for participating in monthly fire drills, this proves why it is so important to be prepared."
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blaze to determine what caused it.