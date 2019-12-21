A 27-year-old Baton Rouge man has been arrested after he allegedly shot at three people, fled the scene and was captured by police.
According to court records, Charles E. Carter, of 1251 N. Ardenwood Dr., was at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of N. Ardenwood Dr. when he "became confrontational" in a driveway and shot at the feet of a person around 9 p.m. Friday.
Carter ran across Ardenwood and open fire again about seven more times toward the apartments, the victims told police.
Police spotted Carter at his own apartment complex and captured him after a pursuit on foot.
Carter denied any wrongdoing, the documents said, and told officers that "people had been trying to kill him all night."
Carter was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer, fugitive and misrepresentation during booking.