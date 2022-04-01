Authorities arrested at least 2 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Douglas Wise, 41, of Denham Springs, was arrested on one count each of hit and run, driving with a suspended license and first-offense DWI.
- Devon Stewart-Jones, 28, of Lake Mary, Florida, was arrested one one count each of driving without insurance, equipment violation and first-offense DWI.