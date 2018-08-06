Louisiana State Police arrested a third person accused of communicating with a teenager who escaped from the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center two weeks ago.
The teen, 16-year-old Darreon Wilson, is still at large after he successfully scaled one fence and squeezed under a second fence outside the detention center on July 23, according to police reports. Police arrested 19-year-old Courtney Willis on Monday, accusing her of talking to Wilson over the phone and not telling law enforcement about it.
Willis, of 30990 Creek Bend, Denham Springs, was booked in Parish Prison on accessory after the fact to simple escape. She is being held on a $5,000 bail.
Investigators said that the escaped teen used a friend's phone to call Willis and another woman, 20-year-old Taylor Chenevert, soon after his escape, according to police reports. Chenevert was previously arrested on accessory after the fact to simple escape, but posted $5,000 bail on Monday.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Ben Anthony Fields, who allegedly allowed the escaped teen to use his cell phone to call the women.
Willis was arrested in Livingston Parish last week after investigators went to interview her and Chenevert, but found them smoking marijuana in front of young children, according to a previous arrest report.