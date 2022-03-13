A man was shot to death around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at 515 Gardere Lane, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Kelly Perez, 41, was found dead in a parking lot, spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. The shooting is under investigation.
