An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office unit at a crime scene.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A man was shot to death around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at 515 Gardere Lane, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Kelly Perez, 41, was found dead in a parking lot, spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. The shooting is under investigation.

