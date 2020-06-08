A Zachary man was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for production of child pornography, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Monday.
Brian Normand, 30, admitted he filmed a video with his phone showing a juvenile male under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct in August of 2015. Normand then uploaded the video online where he had stored other images of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
He was also ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release after his imprisonment. In addition, Normand must register as a convicted sex offender for life.
“No child should ever suffer the horrors and indignities that this defendant inflicted upon the victim in this case,” U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to address child sexual exploitation and abuse.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office-Cyber Crime Unit and the Department of Homeland Security worked on this case.