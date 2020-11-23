After determining that the recent double homicide at a cell phone store on Sherwood Forest Boulevard left the business owner dead alongside his alleged killer, Baton Rouge police are asking the other suspected shooter to turn himself in.

Detectives believe that person, whose name hasn't been released, retaliated after witnessing the robbery and fatal shooting of the store owner. Surveillance video shows the shooter exiting the store in pursuit of the alleged robber, Timothy McCoy, retrieving a gun and shooting McCoy a short distance from the building, according to police.

McCoy was pronounced dead on the scene, along with the business owner, Mahmod Khalaf, whose body was found inside the store. Detectives believe Khalaf was working at Wise Communications as usual on Friday afternoon when McCoy entered the store intending to commit a robbery.

BRPD Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence said at a press conference Monday morning that the second suspected shooter "did an awesome job" when he took down McCoy. But officials also said it's not clear whether that person could face charges or whether he was justified in his decision to pull the trigger. Detectives haven't been able to find him since he fled the scene Friday afternoon.

"He stood up for this community during that incident, which is something that's hard to do," Lawrence said, referring to the man as a good Samaritan. "If you're watching, if you're listening, please come talk to us."

Louisiana's "stand your ground" law allows people to defend themselves and their property under some specific circumstances, but law enforcement investigators haven't determined whether this incident meets those criteria. Officials said the man is considered a "person of interest," not a suspect.

Khalaf and McCoy were two of five people killed Friday in Baton Rouge shootings, a spike in deadly gun violence that left law enforcement leaders and elected officials pleading for peace.

That day followed several months of increased gun violence as 2020 threatens to become the parish's most murderous year on record, a trend that's reflected in other cities across the country, though law enforcement leaders and experts haven't identified a clear cause.

The shootings Friday pushed East Baton Rouge past a grim milestone for the year: more than 100 people murdered.

That's according to unofficial records maintained by The Advocate, which tracks intentional and unjustified killings across the parish. The numbers could change in the future based on whether some homicides are ruled justified or accidental and vice versa. One of the five shootings Friday has been deemed justified, according to police.

East Baton Rouge homicides have surpassed the 100 mark just once before — when 2017 became the parish's most murderous year on record with 106 intentional and unjustified killings parishwide. The year 2020 is on track to shatter that previous record, with 103 homicides already and more than a month left in the year.

At the crime scene surrounding Wise Communications on Friday afternoon, dozens of people gathered along the busy commercial thoroughfare, standing in the sunlight and wondering what could have prompted such a brazen display of senseless violence.

Several people who work in the area also said Wise Communications has been around for years, so long that they used to sell pagers before switching exclusively to cell phones. The store sells phones and service plans in addition to repairing broken devices.