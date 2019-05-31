A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business that benefited other criminal activity, federal prosecutors say.
Donovan Barker, 59, admitted that between September 2012 and May 2016 he conspired with associates to distribute drugs to consumers in the United States. He said he helped distribute carisoprodol, tramadol and other substances by accepting bulk shipments and mailing the drugs out to individual purchasers, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.
In January 2013, law enforcement agents confiscated more than 50,000 doses of carisoprodol and tramadol from Barker and told him to stop importing the drugs, Fremin said. Subsequently, Fremin said, Barker began handling financial transactions for others through a number of businesses.
The Department of Justice reports that between October 2012 and February 2016, Barker received more than $4.6 million in payments through his businesses, all from people purchasing controlled substances over the internet. He also transmitted money to banks in Canada, China, India and the Philippines.
Barker faces “a significant term” of imprisonment, a fine and a period of supervised release, Fremin said.
The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are involved in the investigation. The Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations and Louisiana State Police assisted the other agencies in the investigation.