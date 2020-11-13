Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joel Gros, 25, 39024 Elliot Avenue, Prairieville, first-offense DWI, speeding and improper lane usage.
- Jeffrey Livingston, 33, 3634 S. Bahin Ct., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Jonny Sanchez, 21, 9048 GSRI Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license not in possession.
- Sheldon Williams, 48, 12682 East Glenhaven Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, insurance required and driver's license suspended or revoked.