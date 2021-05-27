A Hammond woman was arrested on attempted second-degree murder after police say she stabbed someone after an argument.
De'Monica Butler, 23, knifed another person several times after an argument turned into a physical fight on Wednesday, Hammond police said.
The victim was treated at North Oaks Medical Center for serious injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Detectives executed a search warrant Thursday and arrested Butler without incident on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The investigation remains open, police said.
