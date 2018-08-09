An East Baton Rouge work release inmate left his job site Wednesday with the help of a Port Allen woman who was arrested Thursday, according to the arrest report for the woman.
The inmate, Joseph Guillory, was working at the West Side Golf Course in Brusly when 36-year-old Nikia Leigh Fourroux visited him and drove him away from the business, her arrest report says. The pair spent nine hours driving around, including picking up Fourroux's kids from school and dropping them off down the street from their home.
Guillory, who had been incarcerated at the Riverbend Detention Center, has since been caught in West Baton Rouge, said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks. He is serving time for a theft charge.
Port Allen police found Fourroux at the Wildfire Truck Stop on Highway 415 later in the day and brought her to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office detectives. Fourroux claimed she had already dropped Guillory off at the Holiday Inn off Lobdell in Port Allen.
Fourroux told detectives she had been talking with Guillory for about a month and she knew he was an inmate. When she was getting to leave her visit at Guillory's job site, she said, he jumped in her car. She told him she was already late to pick up her kids, but he didn't leave the vehicle so she left with him, according to the report.
Fourroux, of 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on assisting escape.
Hicks said Guillory was not an East Baton Rouge Parish inmate, but a participant in the work release program which is based there.