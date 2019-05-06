Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records shows.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Suzann Arnold, 65, 5827 Blue Heron Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to yield.
- Joseph Baynes, 61, 3931 Grayson, Galveston, TX, first-offense DWI and driver's license required.
- Jacob Brown, 31, 9247 Airport Road, St. Francisville, first-offense DWI and failure to signal/improper turn.
- John Clark, 51, 58915 Darby Avenue, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Clifton Ducksworth, 61, 4155 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and obstruction of a public passage.
- Patrick O'Bryant, 23, 2691 Highway 449, Pine Grove, first-offense DWI and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.