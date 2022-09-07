Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in a "rouge fraternity's" off-campus activities after the organization was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations.
In a statement posted to its Instagram account Wednesday, the Council condemned what it described as the "formation and operation of rogue off-campus fraternities," saying that "recent actions taken by the LA Alpha Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity" were in direct violation of the LSU Student Code of Conduct.
The statement did not specify what rules the chapter violated. The council is the governing body of LSU's fraternities.
Phi Kappa Psi was suspended in October 2020 after an investigation by LSU found that the chapter had participated in hazing activities that led to a student being hospitalized for alcohol poisoning. Hours after that student was treated, a female companion and fellow LSU student whom he had visited earlier in the evening was found dead in her apartment from an apparent suicide.
Jeremiah B. Shinn, LSU's Vice President of Student Affairs, wrote to the organization's national headquarters in March after the fraternity informed the school about its intention to maintain an unrecognized chapter for students. He warned that continuing its operations would be in direct violation of the ban.
According to a copy of the letter provided by the university, Shinn told the fraternity's national executive director, Ron Ransom, that engaging in any prohibited activities, including participating in social activities on or off-campus, initiating new members or occupying Phi Kappa Psi's W. Lakeshore Drive house, would factor in to the school's decision-making process should the chapter attempt to reapply for LSU recognition at the end of its full suspension in May 2025.
A photo circulating online Tuesday showed a brick house at the intersection of Highland Road and Lee Drive — just minutes from LSU's campus — with a banner draped over the front declaring the building to be "the future home of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity." The banner was no longer up late Wednesday morning.
It was unclear whether the fraternity's plans to move into the home had been finalized.
When reached for comment, Phi Kappa Psi's national headquarters said the chapter remains recognized by the organization and is "subject to the national organization's health and safety standards and policies, as well as the laws governing all private membership-based organizations in Louisiana."