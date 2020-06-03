Chick-fil-A on Siegen Lane closed early Wednesday night as about 100 protesters occupied the parking lot to speak out against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

The restaurant's manager confirmed the early closure but didn't specify why. It closed after protesters occupied the parking lot and discouraged people from eating there. Organizers emphasized the importance of supporting black-owned businesses.

Protesters said they chose to gather outside Chick-fil-A because of the company's history of supporting conservative political causes and opposing gay marriage. They have chosen to hold demonstrations on Siegen Lane for the past three nights because it is in St. George, a new city that has become a symbol for racial and economic inequality in Baton Rouge.

+22 'Hear us. See us': Protests against police brutality continue along Siegen Lane Protesters gathered on Siegen Lane again Tuesday evening to speak out against police brutality, chanting loudly with voices already hoarse fro…

Across the parking lot, Target has been boarding its windows for the past three nights ahead of the nearby planned protests. The company said it has temporarily closed 200 stores across the country and limited hours at others for the safety of its employees. While the demonstrations have remained peaceful in Baton Rouge, many businesses have been damaged during protests in other cities across the nation.

Demonstrations the previous nights had closed Siegen Lane and created some moments of tension with local law enforcement as officers told protesters to stop blocking the road. That culminated in two arrests during Monday's protest.

Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this report.