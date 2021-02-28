Flames from an unoccupied house set on fire Sunday had spread to a neighboring home before the blaze was stopped by firefighters, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire at 1706 Terrace Avenue has been ruled arson, the fire department said. There were no injuries in the incident reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters arriving at the scene found the rear of the unoccupied home engulfed in flames that were beginning to ignite a neighboring home. The blaze was stopped before causing extreme damage to the second home, the fire department said.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at (225) 354-1419