A Baton Rouge man who was accused of having threatened his wife multiple times and was under a restraining order has been arrested after investigators say he tried to set fire to an apartment where his wife and her two daughters slept.
Ezra Spurlock, 39, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Nov. 6 as a fugitive from justice. He was wanted on attempted first-degree murder and arson charges.
Spurlock's wife told investigators she was sleeping on the evening of Oct. 20 when around 11 p.m. she heard a crashing sound and awoke to find flames on the back porch of her apartment. She woke her two daughters, called 911 and extinguished the fire, which had started on a couch housed on her back porch, booking documents show.
Spurlock's wife told investigators she had been having domestic issues with Spurlock, against whom she had filed a restraining order days before the fire. She had even secured the doors of her home with 2-by-4 boards to prevent him from breaking in, she said in the arrest warrant.
In the past, Spurlock had chased her around the apartment with a Taser, threatened to kill her and the complex's management staff and violated the restraining order, the warrant says. Apartment management confirmed three separate incidents of aggressive and threatening behavior from Spurlock, documents show.
Investigators were able to determine Spurlock's involvement by watching video surveillance footage from multiple locations that show a man who appears to be Spurlock on the property at the time of the incident.
Spurlock was apprehended by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 5, according to a St. George Fire Department spokesperson.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arranged his return to East Baton Rouge Parish, where he was subsequently booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by a St. George Fire Department investigator.
The St. George Fire Department responded to the call in the 8300 block of Siegen Lane and checked to ensure the fire had not spread. Investigators said the porch walls, ceiling and bedroom window sustained moderate smoke and fire damage, while the couch was severely burned.