Anger over a stolen gun led to a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge in early January, police said.

The narrative of the fatal shooting on Jan. 2 was detailed in booking documents Friday after the arrest of Malik Prestley, 22 of North St. Gerard Circle.

The shooting occurred about 4:26 p.m. in the 800 block of S. 16th Street when Prestley, identified by multiple witnesses by the nickname "Jip", allegedly went to the home to confront someone about the stolen gun.

One witness told police that the shooting victim, identified as 26-year-old William Guillard, opened the door and apparently recognized Prestley. The witness said they heard the man outside yell "bi--h a-- ni--a" before Guillard managed to shut the door and yell for the witness to run.

Guillard's girlfriend, who lived in the home, had indicated previously the shooting likely stemmed from a gun sale.

Prestley allegedly shot multiple times into the home and Guillard was struck in the head. He would die from his injuries days later at a local hospital.

Another witness, who said he lived with Prestley a block away, told police that when he left the home upset about the stolen gun, Prestley said he was going to kill someone before walking toward the site of the shooting. A third witness also told police she heard Prestley say he was going to kill someone.

Prestley was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail Friday on a count of second degree murder. He was held on a bond amount of $250,000.