Three men were arrested Thursday after a SWAT team raided a Houston home belonging to the mother of Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, WAFB reported.
The men, identified as Carleon Gallien, Roymello Williams and Daryl Brown, were taken into custody over a Nov. 10 shooting where a man was found shot multiple times, the TV station said. The victim survived but reportedly came away with serious, possibly permanent injuries.
Multiple firearms were also reportedly taken from the home.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not return The Advocate's request for comment.
A convicted felon facing federal gun charges in Baton Rouge and Los Angeles, YoungBoy, whose legal name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was most recently arrested on various gun and drug possession charges alongside 15 others during a September 2020 video shoot at a vacant lot in Baton Rouge.
In October, the 21-year-old Gaulden was sentenced to house arrest at his north Utah home under the conditions he be subjected to electronic location monitoring and limit his travel to the Baton Rouge area and parts of Utah and California for court dates.
His lawyers had urged the judge in Gaulden's case to reconsider her initial ruling that the rapper remain jailed until his upcoming trial, arguing that he did not pose a danger to himself or others if granted bond under strict conditions.