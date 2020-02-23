A Baton Rouge house burned down completely, injuring one firefighter on Sunday afternoon, according to fire department officials.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a release that arson is suspected in the blaze that engulfed a home in the 2500 block of Cable Street just before 3 p.m.
The one firefighter injured from the incident cut his leg with glass and was taken to the hospital. Residents were not home at the time of the fire, officials said.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the fire had spread to the home's roof. It took seven units almost an hour to contain the blaze, but it wasn't enough to save the structure from becoming a total loss, according to authorities.