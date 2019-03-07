Authorities booked at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Corey Adams, 29, 766 Harvey Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, running a stop sign/yield sign, suspended or revoked license, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Jahir Velazquez-Ceron, 34, 8320 Governor Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, no insurance, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and resisting an officer.