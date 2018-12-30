Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash to discover what caused a Zachary man to drive off the roadway and hit a tree.
Melvin J. Bates II, 37, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord eastbound on La. 10 at 3 p.m. Sunday in East Feliciana Parish, according to LSP.
His vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, then crossed back over the roadway and off to the left where it hit a tree.
Bates was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene, State Police said.
LSP is investigating whether impairment was a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.