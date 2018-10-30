A 7-year-old boy was left unattended on a school bus Tuesday morning after he fell asleep during the drive and woke up alone hours after the bus had completed its morning drop off.
Baton Rouge police are investigating the incident.
Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officers responded to a call around noon about an unattended child. He said the child had been left on the bus after sleeping through the morning drop off and then woke up and couldn't find the driver.
The boy was able to let himself off the bus and was found walking around by himself somewhere in the area of Istrouma High School, Coppola said. The person who found him brought him to the school and school staff then called police.
Coppola said the child has since been reunited to his family.
Officers are working on identifying the bus driver. Coppola said the bus was from Impact Charter Elementary School in Baker.
It's unclear where the bus was when the child woke up and how far he walked before someone noticed and called the police.