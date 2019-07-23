The 18-year-old suspect in the fatal, fiery crash that killed a 51-year-old woman Monday night told police that he believed God instructed him to kill himself, which prompted him to plow into another vehicle at a speed of at least 90 mph, according to his arrest warrant.

Jack Jordan, 18, was arrested for intentionally crashing into Stephanie Payne's vehicle at a high rate of speed about 10 p.m. Monday on Siegen Lane. Payne, 51 of Greenwell Springs, died as a result of the crash.

"Mr. Jordan stated that God instructed him to kill himself, therefore he accelerated his vehicle to purposely strike another vehicle to end his life," his arrest report says. "He stated the last time he looked at his speedometer, he was traveling approximately 90 miles per hour."

The posted speed limit is 45 mph.

State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said officials do not believe Jordan personally knew Payne and they are still investigating a further motive for the crash. He said impairment is not suspected to be a factor, but investigators did take toxicology samples. Scrantz said State Police investigators did not know of any specific mental health history or diagnoses as of Tuesday morning.

Payne died at the scene of the crash after her vehicle was engulfed in flames. An eyewitness account from the scene said that Jordan's pickup truck pushed Payne's vehicle at least 200 yards, completely through the Siegen Lane and Perkins Road intersection.

Jordan was intially taken to the hospital for a hand injury, but released soon after. While in the custody of Louisiana State Police troopers, Jordan attempted to run from their Troop A building, but he was quickly returned to custody after a short chase, his arrest report says.

Jordan was arrested on second-degree murder for the death of Payne, as well as reckless operation of a vehicle and simple escape.

