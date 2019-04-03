A Baton Rouge man who was injured Sunday in a crash on Interstate 10 near the Whiskey Bay exit has died of his injuries, State Police said Wednesday night.
The two-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 eastbound in Iberville Parish ultimately resulted in the death of 48-year-old Michael Arcemont, of Baton Rouge, State Police said.
Arcement died Tuesday at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he had been transported after the crash, State Police said.
At the time of the crash, Arcement had been traveling eastbound on I-10, when, for reasons still under investigation, his 2012 Ford Fusion ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a concrete bridge rail.
His truck then re-entered the roadway, where it was struck by an eastbound 2017 Honda Civic. The driver of that car received minor injuries.
The case remains under investigation, Trooper Taylor Scrantz with Louisiana State Police Troop A, said in a news release.