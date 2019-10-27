Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Justin Bergeron, 30, 16720 Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of Schedule 2 drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Cole Harris, 20, 15112 Glenn Drive, Pride, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.