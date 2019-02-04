Baton Rouge Police arrested an injured man in a Jan. 21 shooting after audio and video footage showed he instigated a shoot out following a beating in a Burbank Drive Taco Bell, police said.
Derrick Ricard, 24, of 642 N. 38th St., was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal use of a weapon, according to an arrest affidavit. Ricard was identified in the report as the Taco Bell employee who was reported injured in the shooting.
Ricard initially refused to cooperate in the investigation. Video and audio surveillance showed that a beating and shoot out occurred, and Ricard, one of the alleged shooters, asked a co-worker to hide his gun before authorities arrived on the scene, the report said.
The violence began when a man, identified as Suspect No. 1, came into the restaurant while the accused, Ricard, was cleaning. Upon seeing the suspect, Ricard exited the building and walked to the back of the business’ parking lot, police said.
Moments later, two men parked and entered the business. They confronted the suspect, demanding something from him, and began beating him. They knocked him to the ground, kicking, striking and stomping him with enough force that his shoes flew off and landed several feet away, according to the arrest documents.
When the beating subsided, the injured suspect ran behind the Taco Bell serving counter and asked employees to call 911. One of the men had already left at this time, and the other told employees not to call the police, the report said.
The second man, who led the beating, then exited the business and removed something from the car the suspect arrived in. At this time, Ricard approached him from the back of the parking lot and the two exchanged words before Ricard entered the Taco Bell again, police documents said.
The suspect and Ricard stared at one another before the suspect walked to his car and came back into the business armed with a handgun. As the suspect attempted to put on his shoes, Ricard called out to him and shot at the suspect. The suspect then returned fire, police said.
At this time Ricard had another Taco Bell employee hide his weapon, which police later recovered, the report said.
The Taco Bell is several blocks off the south end of LSU’s campus and was open at the time of the shooting. As noted in the police report, it has a high volume of customers and is often frequented by local college students.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said the investigation is ongoing and no other suspects have been arrested in the incident.