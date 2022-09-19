A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he posed as a 13-year-old girl and sent child pornography to a 9-year-old, then convinced the child to send him illicit images of herself.
Richard Culver, 41, was convicted of receipt of child pornography, according to Department of Justice officials. After his release he will serve six years of supervised release and register as a sex offender for life. Culver was also ordered to pay $126,000 in restitution to his victims.
In his plea, Culver admitted that in June 2019 he posed as a 13-year-old girl and messaged a 9-year-old girl via social media. He sent the child "at least 15 images of child pornography," then asked the child to take and send similar photos of herself, according to his plea.
The 9-year-old, persuaded by Culver, ended up sending images and video of herself engaged in "sexually explicit conduct," officials said.
Both Louisiana State Police and the FBI conducted the investigation. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood — an initiative to address the "growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse," according to DOJ officials.