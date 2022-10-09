Baton Rouge police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road late Saturday.
The crash happened close to midnight Saturday in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, when the driver of a black Range Rover SUV struck Jude Jarreau, 44, who was crossing the road, BRPD said in a statement Sunday.
Jarreau died at the scene. The driver fled before police arrived.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the BRPD's Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.