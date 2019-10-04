A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teenager who was gunned down outside a Prescott Road convenience store on Wednesday afternoon.

Tyrone Butler Jr., 33, was booked into jail the next day after Baton Rouge police reviewed surveillance video from the scene and interviewed witnesses, according to his arrest report.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. outside Tak's Food Mart, which is at the intersection of Prescott and West Brookstown Drive. Jarico Selmon, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Butler and another suspect were seen on surveillance inside the store acting "in an excited manner" and gesturing toward Selmon, who was standing outside. At one point Butler pulled a gun from the waistband of his shorts before putting it away and concealing it under his shirt.

The two suspects then walk outside toward Selmon, who enters the frame of the video moments later and is seen collapsing on the sidewalk, according to the arrest report.

Detectives matched Butler to the man who had pulled a gun inside the store and determined he was a registered sex offender. They searched his apartment, which is a short distance from the convenience store, and said it appeared he was trying to move out in a hasty manner.

Butler was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The second suspect referenced in his arrest report hasn't been identified.