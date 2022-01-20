The fire investigator who shot a naked man after he attempted to break into his work vehicle earlier this week was Chief Fire Investigator Darryl Sanders, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Police say Sanders was getting his hair cut at a barber shop in the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Old South Baton Rouge around noon Tuesday when he saw a naked man trying to break into his vehicle.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Sanders told authorities he shot the man to prevent him from taking loaded weapons that were stored in the unmarked car.

Sanders administered aid at the scene and the unnamed man, whom police estimated to be in his early 30s, is expected to survive. Due to the individual's state of undress, authorities believe he was under the influence of an unknown substance during the time of the incident.

Charges have not yet been filed against either the investigator or the man who was shot. Sanders, who has been with BRFD since February 1991, has been placed on leave per routine protocol, the department said.

Further details about the incident have not been released.