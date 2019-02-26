Baton Rouge police are searching for a teenager who has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in the Scotlandville area.
Timmy Daniels, 18, has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 10, according to a news release from the department Tuesday.
Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.
Anyone with information about Daniels' whereabouts is asked to call the department's Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-8617 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.