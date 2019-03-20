One school bus rear-ended another during afternoon drop-off in a Denham Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, said Delia Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish School Board.
Three children complaining of injuries are being examined by first responders, but no one had been transported to a hospital as of 3:35 p.m., she said.
She said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Cherokee Street in Eastover Estates, a mobile home park south of Interstate 12.
Taylor said the buses sustained minimal damage.
She said the school system is coordinating transportation home for the kids.
