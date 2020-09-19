A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man is dead after an accidental shooting Friday night on North 7th Street.
Baton Rouge Police said Jermaine Sampson died of his injuries at a local hospital after being accidentally shot by his friend, 19-year-old Brandon Spratley in his home at 849 North 7th Street.
The shooting occurred when Spratley accidentally fired his handgun and struck Sampson while trying to unload it. Police said Spratley had just returned from a shooting range before the shooting.
Spratley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of negligent homicide, police said.