A juvenile who escaped from custody in Baton Rouge more than a month ago was located several hundred miles away in Atlanta on Thursday.

Darreon Wilson, 16, escaped from the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on July 23 and authorities spent the next several weeks searching for him.

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force worked with the Atlanta Police Department to locate and arrest Wilson, who is now being detained in Georgia awaiting extradition back to Baton Rouge, State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said in a news release Thursday.

Wilson was originally being held on various counts including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of stolen property. He escaped by successfully scaling one fence and squeezing under a second fence outside the detention center, according to police reports.

Local authorities arrested at least three people in the weeks following Wilson's escape, accusing the three suspects of communicating with Wilson and not alerting authorities of his whereabouts.

