A 62-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Pointe Coupee Parish, state police reported.
The incident took place Saturday around 1:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 418, north of LA Hwy 971 in Lettsworth, state police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
Cheryl Bryan, of Jonesville, was traveling along LA Hwy 418 in a 2014 Ford Explorer when the Ford ran off the roadway and overturned, according to Scrantz.
Bryan was not restrained when she crashed and was pronounced dead on scene. Scrantz said as part of the ongoing investigation a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.