Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis, who's accused of beating his girlfriend and having short videos of nude children on his cellphone, was formally charged Thursday by East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore, according to a WBRZ-TV report.

The charged filed against Davis, 21, include four misdemeanors and two felonies in connection with alleged attacks on a girlfriend, the report said. Davis hasn't been charged, for now, in connection with the child pornography allegations.

Davis' first arrest on Aug. 17, 2018, centered on allegations of four incidents of abuse that included punching and grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her throat on multiple occasions between April 2017 and June 2018.

Davis violated a protective order when he was booked this past September on additional counts of battery of a dating partner, according to arrest documents. Davis’ attorney, Marci Blaize, told a court in September that Davis and the victim, who lived within 500 yards of each other, both violated the protective order, and Davis’ probation officer said that “the young lady kept showing up” in “the back area of the apartment.”

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was at Davis' apartment Aug. 26 when the two got into an argument. The woman told LSU police that when she went to leave his apartment, he pushed her onto a couch, causing a small cut and bruising to her lower leg.

While he was in jail, another arrest warrant was filed saying that investigators found two short videos depicting nude children while searching his phone. Someone had sent the videos to Davis, who read them but didn't delete them, according to an arrest warrant.

Davis is no longer a student at LSU.