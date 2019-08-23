Investigators determined a vacant house fire that damaged a home on Bynum Avenue was caused by arson.
Firefighters responded to the call around 10:07 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of Bynum Avenue to find the rear of the building engulfed in flames, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.
The fire was under control by 10:16 a.m. and that the damage was contained to the rear of the building, according to Monte.
No one was injured in the incident. The damage is estimated at $20,000.