Baton Rouge Police are still looking for two assailants who kidnapped and robbed two people at gunpoint at a Scenic Highway gas station last week, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Thursday.
Investigators have not yet identified the two assailants, but have circulated pictures of them and asked the public to come forward with any information.
McKneely said the assailants approached the two victims at the Chevron gas station in the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug. 22. The assailants forced the victims to drive them to a nearby street, where they robbed the victims at gunpoint.
The assailants ran away before officers arrived. They are now wanted on armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery, McKneely said.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.