A standoff at a house on Convention Street near 21st Street in Baton Rouge ended Friday night with a suspect in custody, police said.
Charges were to be announced following the arrest, a police spokesman said.
The standoff, which began Friday at around 1 p.m., caused police to block off cross streets and bring in an armored SWAT truck. Over a loudspeaker, police urged the person inside the house to come out with their hands up.
A police spokesman said the person in the house is believed to be an armed robbery suspect.
A bystander, Darlene Junker, said she saw police fire tear gas canisters into the house. Junker came to check on family who live nearby.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday.