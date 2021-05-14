Authorities released the name of a man wanted in connection to a woman's shooting and string of car burglaries in Denham Springs and armed robberies in Zachary.
Officials say they're still trying to find 18-year-old KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins, who's wanted by multiple police agencies.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says they believe Jenkins was involved in a shooting that happened this past weekend.
At around 11 p.m. Sunday, a woman was shot outside her home on the 7000 block of Florida Boulevard after witnessing a man trying to break into her car, sheriff's officials said.
Police say the man pointed a gun at her and shot, hitting her shoulder. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she remained as of Friday in stable condition.
The attempted break-in was one of several car burglaries from that night, police said.
LPSO and the Denham Springs Police Department are working together on those cases.
After the Livingston Sheriff's Office released Jenkin's name in a press release late Friday, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid issued his own bulletin saying ZPD is also looking for Jenkins in connection to three armed robberies.
Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241, DSPD at (225) 665-5106, ZPD at (225) 654-1922 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
This article has been updated to include information from the Zachary Police Department.