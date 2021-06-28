A man who disappeared after his car crashed into a flooded canal in Port Allen during May's huge rainstorm, leading to one person's death, turned himself into police Monday.

The crash occurred May 17 when more than a foot of rain flooded many parts of the Baton Rouge area. Alfredo Rojas Alvarado was driving southbound on LA 415 when he ran off the road to the right, entering a flooded canal just north of I-10, deputies told The Advocate last month.

The sheriff's office said three people were inside the car when it crashed. One of them, 40-year-old Morentes Hermelindo, was unable to escape the car and died at the scene. Another passenger was treated for minor injuries.

Alvarado swam back to look for Hermelindo, but never returned, the sheriff's office said.

Alvarado turned himself in to Louisiana State Police Troop A Monday morning. He was arrested on counts of felony hit and run, careless operation and no driver's license and was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, Scrantz said.

Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.