Hours after authorities recovered a body from the Mississippi River in St. James Parish, police announced Friday morning that detectives believe the woman was shot to death by her boyfriend in Baton Rouge earlier this week.
Police identified the victim as Raemel Richardson, 31, of North Lobdell Boulevard.
Her boyfriend, Jonathan Bryant, was booked into jail on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, police said in a news release Friday morning.
Officials released few details about the circumstances of the shooting and the clues that led detectives to quickly solve the case. But BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said there was an argument between Bryant and Richardson on Wednesday that ended in tragedy.
Officials provided no information about what Bryant did after the shooting and how he may have disposed of the body, which was discovered by a group of children in St. James Parish on Thursday evening — some 40 miles south of Baton Rouge.
St. James officials said the group had gone down to the shoreline along River Road in Hester, which is downriver of Convent and upriver of Paulina on the east bank of the Mississippi. They spotted the body in the water near the levee and alerted authorities.
Police are expected to release more details about the crime, which was one of three recent Baton Rouge homicides announced Friday morning amid a continued surge in gun violence that began several months ago.
A teen was accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend after another argument that turned deadly, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. That incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. Friday on Vancouver Drive.
Another man was shot to death around midnight after allegedly forcing his way into a Tigerland apartment, police said. The shooter and witnesses in that case were detained for questioning, though it remains unclear whether anyone will be arrested.