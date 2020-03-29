A house and neighboring church were found engulfed in flames in an overnight fire in Baton Rouge, according to fire officials.
A release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze started at the house around 12:40 a.m. and quickly spread to Jesus Name Apostolic Temple Inc., a church at Weller Avenue and Uncus Street.
It took 11 units more than an hour to contain the fire, but officials said the home was a total loss from the blaze. Around 80% of the church was damaged as well, with damage estimated at $200,000.
Three people were displaced from the fire, but fire officials did not report any injuries from the three residents or any firefighters.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.