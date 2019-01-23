A south Livingston man has been arrested in the death of a 37-year-old French Settlement man whose body was found Sunday on the side of a road, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Brandon Ainsworth, 28, and the victim, Jesse Hebert, are believed to have been acquaintances whom witnesses said had a "history of not getting along with one another," Ard said in a news release.

The motive for the slaying is not yet known, the sheriff said Wednesday.

Hebert's body was found on the side of Bull Run Road, south of Springfield. Evidence collected at the scene led detectives to Mitchell Road in French Settlement, where a truck had been set on fire.

Ard said autopsy reports show Hebert died from a single gunshot wound.

Ainsworth was booked Sunday into the Livingston Parish jail on counts of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains, Ard said Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office could not be reached late Wednesday on why it had waited three days to release news of the arrest.